Bbva USA Sells 137 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $202.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.46. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.85.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

