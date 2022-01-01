Bbva USA Sells 3,566 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bbva USA lessened its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Knowles were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,343 shares of company stock worth $7,257,370. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

