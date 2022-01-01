Bbva USA Sells 429 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bbva USA lessened its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 24,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 76,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

