Berenberg Bank Reiterates €200.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €158.75 ($180.40).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €172.46 ($195.98) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €158.27 and a 200-day moving average of €148.82.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.