Berry Data (BRY) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001468 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $106,195.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059725 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.09 or 0.07852468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00074553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.16 or 0.99753008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053815 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

