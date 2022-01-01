Beyond Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.09 or 0.07904417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,953.98 or 0.99955500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007887 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

