Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $561.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,376,424 coins and its circulating supply is 23,225,983 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

