Bitcloud Price Down 20.2% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $108,302.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,205.44 or 0.99925367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00074788 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00289966 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.78 or 0.00425020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00156036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011956 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 38,209,373 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

