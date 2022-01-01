Bitcoin Confidential Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $630,082.67 and $11,627.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

