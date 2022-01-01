BitTorrent (BTT) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and $290.09 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.77 or 0.00187901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009870 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004987 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.