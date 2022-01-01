BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BJ opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

