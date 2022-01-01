Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Up 0.4%

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 30.90 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 30.88 ($0.42). 100,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 560,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.75 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of £104.75 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.03.

Blackbird Company Profile (LON:BIRD)

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

