Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Trading Up 11.6%

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s share price was up 11.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 2,109,827 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,478% from the average daily volume of 133,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

In other Blackboxstocks news, CFO Robert L. Winspear purchased 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $417,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Balestri purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 113,000 shares of company stock worth $530,500.

About Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

