BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.13% of BlackLine worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 52.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 87,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.16 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 11,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,526,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,621 shares of company stock worth $24,432,203. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

