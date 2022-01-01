BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

