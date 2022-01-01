Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

