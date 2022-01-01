Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $8,925,176.75 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 593,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $8,925,176.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,439,340.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

