Boson Protocol (BOSON) Market Capitalization Tops $106.98 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.40 or 0.00289960 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00011925 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000178 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.