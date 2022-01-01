Bowie Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 5.2% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $48,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $390.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.