BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Shares Down 0.1%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 483 ($6.49) and last traded at GBX 486 ($6.53). Approximately 165,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,210,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 486.50 ($6.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 502.56.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.