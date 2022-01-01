Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,019 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 0.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,362 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 603,677 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,049,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,463 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

