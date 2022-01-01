Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 4.3% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1,766.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. New Street Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $831.00.

Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200-day moving average is $839.77. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

