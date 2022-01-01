Bread Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $63.98 million and $742,650.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005314 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

