Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 46.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000.

VYMI opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

