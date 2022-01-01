Brighton Jones LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02.

