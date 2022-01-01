Brighton Jones LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

