Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

