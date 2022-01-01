Brighton Jones LLC Sells 115 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 97.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $248.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $251.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

