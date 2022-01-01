Brighton Jones LLC Sells 315 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,748.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,739.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,760.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.