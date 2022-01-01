BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,179 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $25.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

