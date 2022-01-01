Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $934.58

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.58 ($12.56) and traded as high as GBX 936 ($12.58). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 931 ($12.52), with a volume of 160,591 shares changing hands.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.45) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.77) to GBX 935 ($12.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.11) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.25) to GBX 870 ($11.70) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.17) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 996.88 ($13.40).

Get Britvic alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 934.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.08), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($338,983.06). Insiders have acquired 45 shares of company stock worth $40,380 in the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile (LON:BVIC)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.