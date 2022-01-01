Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,195,674 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $10,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 202,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,484,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

