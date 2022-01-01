Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 1,695,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,643. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.