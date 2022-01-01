Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $2.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $3.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $9.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.42 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03).

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. 1,695,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,643. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,049,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,834,000 after purchasing an additional 680,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,423,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,097,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 575,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

