Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.76. FLEETCOR Technologies posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.11 to $15.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.73.

NYSE FLT opened at $223.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

