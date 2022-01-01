Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after buying an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLT opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,199.92 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.39.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

