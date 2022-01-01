Brokerages Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $538.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $524.87 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $23.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,228.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 35.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 465,480 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after purchasing an additional 280,477 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,635,000 after purchasing an additional 366,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,480,000 after acquiring an additional 202,056 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

