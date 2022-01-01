Brokerages Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce sales of $595.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.30 million and the highest is $605.50 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,869 shares of company stock worth $391,316. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZEUS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. 67,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.