Brokerages Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the highest is $59.40 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $46.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $10,236,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $710,615,000 after purchasing an additional 76,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

