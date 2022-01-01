Brokerages Expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

APDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 155,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APDN. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

