Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce $143.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.49 million and the lowest is $142.15 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $110.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $530.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $528.87 million to $531.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $633.33 million, with estimates ranging from $617.86 million to $650.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $856,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.89. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 873.67 and a beta of 1.12.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

