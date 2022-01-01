Brokerages Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $554.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.40 million. Crocs posted sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.22.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Crocs by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $128.22. 1,057,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.61. Crocs has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

