Brokerages Expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. CSG Systems International posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGS. William Blair assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $59.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

