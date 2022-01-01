Brokerages Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $92.00

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,003,733 shares of company stock worth $234,990,782 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $10,897,688. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 41.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,531. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average is $91.16. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

