Brokerages Set Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT at C$41.92

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWB shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Insiders sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last quarter.

Shares of CWB traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,396. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$28.12 and a 52 week high of C$41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

