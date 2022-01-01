Brokerages Set Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Target Price at $116.50

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

COLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.18.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.