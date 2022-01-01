Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $23.29

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on CURLF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CURLF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 814,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,148. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

