Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 656

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.82).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.90) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.00), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,309.11).

LON DRX traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 605 ($8.13). The stock had a trading volume of 171,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,944. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 568.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 483.35. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 356.20 ($4.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 623 ($8.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

