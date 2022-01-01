Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 656

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656 ($8.82).
A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.90) to GBX 980 ($13.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.74) to GBX 700 ($9.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
In other Drax Group news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.00), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($133,309.11).
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
