Brokerages Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target at $25.67

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

HAL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,468,166. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

