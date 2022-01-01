Brokerages Set Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) PT at $191.13

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Evercore ISI upgraded Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after buying an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,866,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 156.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.95. The stock had a trading volume of 191,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,548. Lear has a 12-month low of $144.77 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

