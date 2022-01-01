Brokerages Set Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Target Price at $146.64

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Natera alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.39. The company had a trading volume of 651,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,106. Natera has a 1-year low of $82.63 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Natera will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $232,520.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,520. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after purchasing an additional 388,979 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,123,000 after purchasing an additional 276,869 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,862,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.